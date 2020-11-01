US records world's highest daily COVID-19 cases

The United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest daily COVID-19 cases with over 1 lakh new cases recorded in the country.

The exact cases count in the United States stood at 9,158,275 as of Sunday. The number of confirmed virus-related death reached 230,732, according to data provided by John Hopkins University.

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 46 million on Sunday, according to data provided by the University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

