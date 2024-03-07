US President Joe Biden to announce Gaza port construction to enable aid into war-torn Palestinian enclave

United States President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech on Thursday (March 7), is set to announce that the US army will build a port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast so that humanitarian assistance can be delivered via sea, said senior administration officials.

The officials further stated that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was delaying the new hostage deal with Israel as it did not agree on releasing sick and elderly hostages that it had held captive.

In his speech to Congress, Biden will announce that he has ordered the U.S. military "to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners," one of the officials said.

The temporary port would enable "hundreds of additional truckloads" of humanitarian aid to be delivered to Palestinians living in the war-torn besieged enclave every day, said the official, further adding that the US would coordinate security with Israel.

It also would work with the United Nations and humanitarian aid organizations that "understand the distribution of assistance within Gaza," stated the official, adding that initial supplies would come from Cyprus.