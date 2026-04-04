/US planning major attack on Iran? Sudden spike in Pentagon Pizza Index sparks tension amid war

Amid escalating US–Iran tensions in the Middle East, following the reported downing of a US F-15E jet and A-10 warthog crashing in the Persian Gulf region, a surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon has reignited interest in the so-called Pentagon Pizza Index. The theory suggests spikes in nearby pizza activity may align with periods of intensified military operations or strategic pressure. As the conflict enters its fifth week, with continued strikes and global repercussions, unusual delivery patterns are once again drawing attention. While the Pentagon does not officially endorse the theory, its resurgence highlights public fascination with unconventional indicators during times of geopolitical uncertainty.

What is Pentagon Pizza Index?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ is a widely discussed theory that a sudden rise in pizza orders near the US Department of Defense could signal upcoming military activity. The idea is simple: during high-pressure situations, officials may be too busy to leave their workstations, so they rely on quick, convenient food like pizza. As urgency and workload increase, so does the volume of deliveries.

This concept dates back to the Cold War era, before the rise of the internet. At the time, Soviet observers were said to monitor pizza deliveries in Washington, DC, believing that spikes in orders suggested US intelligence personnel were preparing for or reacting to major events. This practice led to the nickname ‘pizzint’, short for ‘pizza intelligence.’