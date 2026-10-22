/US midterms 2026: Warning sign for Republicans? Members of Bush political dynasty back Democrat Talarico over Paxton in Texas Senate race

Two members of the Bush family, the Republican political dynasty that counts Texas as its political launchpad, have backed Democrat James Talarico in the hotly fought race for a Senate seat in the Lone Star State for the upcoming US midterm elections. Barbara Bush, daughter of ex-President George W. Bush, has reportedly donated to Talarico's campaign, while her uncle, Neil Bush, says he backs the Democrat.

The Republican candidate, Ken Paxton, beat a primary challenge from Neil Bush's nephew, so critics may cast the endorsement as political sour grapes. However, it is worth noting that the Bushes could potentially influence some disaffected Republican voters when it comes to next month's vote. No Democrat has won a Texas Senate seat since 1988.

Opinion polls show Paxton and Talarico neck and neck ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress.

Why Neil Bush is opposing Paxton

Neil Bush said he was opposing Paxton because of his efforts to help President Donald Trump deny his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. In a post on Facebook late on Tuesday, Neil Bush wrote that he had cast his ballot for Talarico as early voting began. "My vote was motivated by two things: deep concern about Ken Paxton's record and genuine admiration for the character and principles I see in James Talarico," Neil Bush wrote on Facebook.

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A businessman who has never held political office, Neil Bush is remembered for his role as director of the Silverado Savings and Loan when it collapsed in 1988, costing taxpayers more than $1bn.

Barbara Bush's donation

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush has donated to help Talarico, campaign finance records show. Bush, the twin of US chat show host Jenna Hager Bush, reportedly gave $2,500 (£1,900) to a political action committee that supports the Democrat.

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