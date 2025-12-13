/US lawmakers introduce resolution to end Trump's tariffs on India

Three US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the house of representatives to terminate President Donald Trump's tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India. Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi tabled the measure on Friday, describing the duties as "illegal" and harmful to American workers, consumers, and supply chains. All of them are democratic lawmakers. The resolution follows a similar bipartisan Senate effort earlier this year to end comparable tariffs on Brazil, highlighting growing congressional unease over Trump's use of emergency powers for trade policy.



The tariffs, invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), stem from an initial 25% levy in August, followed by additional "secondary" duties that pushed rates to 50% on many Indian goods. “North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” said Congresswoman Ross. “Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars and created thousands of good-paying jobs in our state – especially in the Research Triangle’s life sciences and technology sectors.”



Congressman Veasey echoed concerns about consumer impact. “India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with affordability at every level,” he said.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi called the policy counterproductive. “President Trump’s irresponsible tariff strategy toward India is a counterproductive approach that weakens a critical partnership,” he said. “Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers. Ending these damaging tariffs will allow the United States to engage with India to advance our shared economic and security needs.”

