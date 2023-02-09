US: House Oversight panel head widens probe, requests for records from Hunter and James Biden

The chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, James Comer, has made the panel's first official request, asking for documents from the US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden, over their foreign business pursuits. According to CBS News, as part of his committee's probe, Comer informed Hunter, James and their then-business managers that he wants documents and communications from the Bidens, to look for any potential involvement by the president in their deals, particularly in foreign business deals "with people connected to China's Communist Party."

He has accused the family of taking "significant amounts of money from foreign companies without providing any known legitimate services."

Comer has asked the president's son and brother to submit any documents designated as "classified" the two may possess, and even communication between the Bidens, including the president or James's wife Sara Jones Biden.

Now as the Republicans have the House majority, they have subpoena power. He has given the Bidens February 22 as the deadline to respond before he considers issuing a 'subpoena' for documents and testimony.

In addition to the probe, Comer also said that the committee is considering writing a bill to strengthen 'federal ethics laws' around the officials and families.

Last week, Hunter's legal team went on the offensive, demanding a state and federal probe into the dissemination of his personal things, anticipated to be on his laptop.

In January, Comer called on the US White House to provide details of all visitors to the president's Wilmington, Delaware house since the start of his presidency term.

