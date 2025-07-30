/US, Israel to run new food centres in Gaza? Trump says ‘going to get them food’

As US President Donald Trump arrived back in Washington following his visit to golf resorts in Scotland, the White House shared a video of his recent remarks on social media when asked about starving children in Gaza. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday (Jul 29), Trump said that “it’s terrible” when you see the kids starving. He added that the US will partner with Israel to run “new food centres”.

“I think everybody — unless they’re pretty coldhearted or, worse than that, nuts — there’s nothing you can say other than ‘it’s terrible’ when you see the kids... that are starving. And you see the mothers, they love them so much and there’s just nothing they seem to be able to do,” the US president said. “They got to get them food, and we’re going to get them food.”

Earlier, during an informal press conference, Trump suggested that the blame for the situation in Gaza lies with Hamas, and not Israel, which has cut off humanitarian aid deliveries on allegations that Hamas has been looting the aid.

Trump also said that the US will partner with Israel to run new food distribution centres in Gaza. He added that Israel would preside over the new food centres “to make sure the distribution is proper.”

“We’re going to be dealing with Israel, and we think they can do a good job of it,” the US president added, without sharing details about the plan.

When asked by a reporter if Israel could be relied on to provide aid to Gaza, Trump responded by saying, “I think Israel wants to do it, actually.” He added, “I can tell you that they want to do it. They don’t want Hamas stealing the money or stealing the food, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”