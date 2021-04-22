US House passes bill limiting president's power to bar travel based on religion

US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that limits the ability of a US president to impose travel ban on the basis of religion. The bill is informally known as the No Ban Act. It has come as a response to former US President Donald Trump's decision to bar travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

It was passed in US House of Representatives by a 218-208 vote. In order to become a law, the bill must pass in US Senate.

Passage of the bill has invited praise from the right groups.

Donald Trump had issued the ban shortly after assuming presidency in 2017. Most people from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, and Libya, as well as from North Korea and Venezuela were barred from travelling to US.

The ban was considered discriminatory and punitive. Joe Biden had struck down these provisions as soon as he became president earlier this year.