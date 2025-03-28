Fresh smoke could be seen rising on early Friday (March 28) morning in Yemen’s capital Sanaa after Houthi-controlled media reported a new wave of US airstrikes hitting targets across the country.

The airstrikes hit key locations in the capital as well as several Houthi-controlled areas in the country’s northwest, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported. Targets such as the Sanaa International Airport and an army command post the Al-Tahrir district in the heart of the capital were hit, Al-Masirah said, describing the attacks as “US aggression”. Casualties resulting from the strikes still remain unclear.

The US military has ramped up airstrikes against the Houthis since March 15 in response to Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Despite a recently leaked conversation between top US intelligence and defence officials held over the chat app Signal, in which a journalist was “accidentally” added to, the US military has so far declined to publicly offer even basic details about the offensive in Yemen, including how many strikes have been carried out, what senior leaders have been targeted or killed and even whether the operation has a name.

