/US government shutdown 2025: Federal judge blocks Donald Trump's effort to lay off federal workers

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from carrying out widespread layoffs of federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown. Judge Susan Illston granted an indefinite injunction, preventing job cuts while a legal challenge plays out. Previously, she had issued a short-term restraining order, but this ruling extends it. Illston, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, said she believes the layoffs were likely unlawful and exceeded the administration’s authority.

Labour unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees, filed the lawsuit, arguing that the layoffs were politically motivated and intended to undermine federal workers and pressure Congress. Attorneys representing the government contend that the court lacks jurisdiction over such personnel matters. However, during a hearing on October 15, Illston criticised the mass layoffs, noting that the notices—sent to some workers who were furloughed and unable to check their emails—appeared to be poorly executed and politically charged. At least 4,100 layoff notifications have been distributed, some requiring workers to return to duty without pay.

