/US: Fireworks facility erupts in California's Esparto, explosions rock Yolo County

A massive explosion broke out on Tuesday at a fireworks facility in Yolo County, California, sending flames, smoke and live fireworks shot into the air in a chaotic, fiery display that could be witnessed from miles. Soon after the blaze, crews rushed to the spot before 6 PM along County Road 23. The fire, which occurred in the small community of Esparto, was towering with a column of black smoke visible for miles, including parts of northern Solano County.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the fire broke out at a fireworks facility and acknowledged receiving multiple reports of explosions from the area. Although the precise cause has not yet been determined, officials have launched a thorough investigation to identify what led to the fire.

A disturbing video of the event shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed fireworks bursting erratically across a wide area. The viral clip was captioned: “Fireworks facilities (based in S.F.), in Esparto CA, spraying fireworks for a 1/2 mile radius.”

Mandatory evacuations were issued

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office stated that the blast took place in the rural community of Esparto, near County Road 23 and County Road 86A, roughly 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

“As many of you may have heard, there was a significant explosion earlier today near the Esparto/Madison area,” the office of the sheriff said in a statement.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the building was a commercial fireworks facility. The Winters Police Department also confirmed that multiple “large explosions” occurred during the incident.