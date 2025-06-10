/US could lose '$1 billion in debt' as Trump pardons 58 in less than 5 months, claims ex-DOJ official

US President Donald Trump has pardoned over 58 people ever since he assumed office for his second term on January 20. And now a video of Liz Oyer, a former pardon attorney with the United States Department of Justice, is doing the rounds, where she mentions how these pardons could wipe out $1 billion in debts.

Oyer was fired from her job as she opposed a pardon to restore gun rights to actor Mel Gibson, who is a Trump supporter, convicted on misdemeanour domestic violence charges in 2011.

In the video, Oyer is seen highlighting the case of former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who used money raised to build a memorial for a fallen police officer for her personal expenses. “Fiore as raising money to build a memorial for a fallen police officer. She raised $70,000, but instead of spending the money on the memorial, she spent it on plastic surgery, her daughter's wedding, and her daughter's rent. That's fraud.”

She added, "But Trump granted her a full and unconditional pardon."

“President Trump has granted pardons that have wiped out over $1 billion in debts owed by wealthy Americans who have committed fraud and broken the law,” claims Oyer.

US Senator Cory Booker shared Oyer's video, in the caption, he wrote, "Donald Trump’s corruption knows no limits. He is selling pardons to criminals who dump money on him and ingratiate themselves to his ego. They not only get out of jail, but they get out of the money they owe to make restitution for their crimes. This is wrong and another example of how he fails to lower costs on Americans while enriching himself and his friends."

In comparison to Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, the former has pardoned 58 people in four and a half months, while Biden pardoned 80 people over four years.