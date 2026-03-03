/US Marines open fire at protesters storming US Consulate in Karachi after Khamenei’s killing

US Marines have open fired on demonstrators trying to storm the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 1, 2026, said US officials. This was during a violent protest that resulted from the killing of Ayatollah Khomenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on February 28, 2026, in a joint US-Israel operation. At least 10 people were killed in the violence, and more than 30 were injured.

According to the Reuters report, US Officials confirmed the open fire on the diplomatic posts on Monday. The two US officials failed to confirm whether the shots fired by the Marines resulted in the death of anyone or if anyone else fired shots at the angry protesters. The Pakistani provincial government spokesman, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, said the deaths resulted from the fires of “security” personnel who did not specify their affiliation.

Protesters outside the consulate chanted, “Death to America! Death to Israel!” Hundreds breached the compound’s outer wall, threw stones, smashed windows and torched at least one section of the establishment. Security forces were compelled to use tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. Approximately 26 people were killed in the protests in different parts of the country. Pakistan has the second largest shia population in the world, only behind Iran. Following the unrest, the Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on protests from March 2, 2026. Despite the ban on demonstration Shia community leaders have ⁠called for more protests in Lahore and Karachi.

The US has announced cancellation of all visa appointments across the US Embassy in Islamabad, the US Consulate in Lahore and Karachi, amid worsening “security situation” in the country and the rising escalation following the US-Israel strikes on Iran. The cancellation will be effective till March 6.