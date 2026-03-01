/Protesters storm US Consulate in Karachi after Khamenei’s death

Hundreds of protesters have stormed the US consulate on March 1, following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a US-Israeli joint operation. Visuals circulating of protesters vandalising and setting fire to the establishment as the situation continues to deteriorate. At least 9people were dead in the confrontation between the security forces and protestors. According to a report by Dawn, 32 others were injured. However, there is no official verification of the death toll.

The protestor belonged to the Shia organisation and marched along MT Khan Road towards the diplomatic mission. They can be seen targeting the barricade with sticks and stones. Part of the US consulate was set on fire. The Edhi Rescue service stated that the law enforcement personnel were compelled to use tear gas shelling and baton charge following the security breach in the consulate. According to the rescue service, the deceased sustained a gunshot wound, and the injuries were due to blunt force trauma.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands,” said Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, ”Action will be taken in accordance with the law against elements disturbing law and order.” According to the Dawn report, Karachi traffic police said both sides of the Sulatanpur Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi were closed off.

Security forces have maintained a heavy presence in the region as the situation remains tense. Following the US-Israeli strike, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reached out to Ishaq Dhar. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif, condemned the US-Israeli attack on Iran as “unwarranted”. Pakistan is the only Islamic nation with nuclear capability, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) released a formal statement declaring that "Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter".

