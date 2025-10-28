/US conducted 'lethal kinetic strikes' on vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organisations trafficking narcotics

On Tuesday (Oct 28), Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, said that the country carried out "three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organisations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific." This he mentioned, was as per US President Donald Trump's directives. There were eight "narco-terrorists" abroad at the time of the first strike, Hegseth informed. US intelligence has information on the four vessels that were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and carrying narcotics.