US budget keeps $11 million funding for Tibetan govt in exile, communities in India, Nepal

The US budget 2023 or spending bill passed by the US Congress last week made a provision of $11 million for the Tibetan govt in exile and Tibetan communities in India and Nepal. The budget made available "not less than $8,000,000" for programs to promote and preserve Tibetan culture, language for Tibetan communities in India and Nepal and "not less than $3,000,000" for programs to strengthen the capacity of the Central Tibetan Administration(CTA).

The support for the CTA or Tibetan govt in exile will be administered by the United States Agency for international development(USAID). It has also been suggested in the bill that was passed that USAID should consider supporting a project to provide housing for Tibetan refugee families in India. India has been hosting large Tibetan communities, many of whom left Tibet after it came under Chinese rule in the 1950s. Spiritual Guru Dalai Lama has been staying in India in exile since 1959, when he left the region also known as the rooftop of the world.