/'US and vassal forces...': North Korea issues BIG statement on nuclear status amid US-South Korea denuclearisation talks

North Korea said on Sunday (June 14) that denuclearisation is ​a matter that is “terminated ‌irreversibly”, while condemning the recent nuclear deterrence talks between the US ​and South Korea. In a statement released by North Korea's foreign ministry, it accused the US of spreading “meaningless ⁠rhetoric” while boasting its nuclear capabilities. This comes as a reaction to meeting between the US ​and South Korean officials last week in which they spoke about ⁠strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea’s growing weapons ⁠programme. ​The talks took place in Seoul ​under their Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

"The U.S. ​and its vassal forces' meaningless ⁠rhetoric against the DPRK ​and cooperation in posing a nuclear ​threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the ​DPRK as a nuclear weapons ​state," a spokesperson for North Korea's ‌foreign ⁠ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the country's official name. "The 'denuclearisation' ​is ​an irreversibly ⁠finalised matter," it said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source