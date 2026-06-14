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'US and vassal forces...': North Korea issues BIG statement on nuclear status amid US-South Korea denuclearisation talks

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:55 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:55 IST
'US and vassal forces...': North Korea issues BIG statement on nuclear status amid US-South Korea denuclearisation talks

Kim Jong Un seen in a picture with his daughter after missile test Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

North Korea has declared denuclearisation an “irreversibly finalised” matter, rejecting US-South Korea calls for nuclear disarmament. Pyongyang says its nuclear status is non-negotiable, escalating tensions after recent deterrence talks in Seoul

North Korea said on Sunday (June 14) that denuclearisation is ​a matter that is “terminated ‌irreversibly”, while condemning the recent nuclear deterrence talks between the US ​and South Korea. In a statement released by North Korea's foreign ministry, it accused the US of spreading “meaningless ⁠rhetoric” while boasting its nuclear capabilities. This comes as a reaction to meeting between the US ​and South Korean officials last week in which they spoke about ⁠strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea’s growing weapons ⁠programme. ​The talks took place in Seoul ​under their Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

"The U.S. ​and its vassal forces' meaningless ⁠rhetoric against the DPRK ​and cooperation in posing a nuclear ​threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the ​DPRK as a nuclear weapons ​state," a spokesperson for North Korea's ‌foreign ⁠ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the country's official name. "The 'denuclearisation' ​is ​an irreversibly ⁠finalised matter," it said.

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Last week, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong echoed similar statement. She ruled out denuclearisation of her country and said that nuclear weapons programme is “absolutely non-negotiable.” She made the remarks ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the statement that was carried by North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun, Kim Yo Jong slammed US President Donald Trump and suggested Washington to rise from “anachronistic dream.” She clarified that Washington carried no legal force to ensure denuclearisation of North Korea, and termed her country's nuclear expansion as “self-defensive nuclear deterrent.” A recent report by International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) revealed that North Korea spent an estimated $656 million on nuclear expansion in 2025, reflecting a 4 per cent rise from previous year.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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