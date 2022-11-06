UNGA passes resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba for the 30th time

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) earlier this week expressed sharp disapproval of the United State's economic embargo on the communist-ruled state of Cuba.

185 countries voted in favour of a resolution that condemned the embargo while the US and its ally Israel voted against it. Brazil and Ukraine abstained from voting. Notably, this was the 30th time that the UN had rebuked the US policy of imposing crippling economic sanctions.

However, taking a politically correct line on the resolution which is non-binding in nature, US Political Coordinator John Kelley told the assembly:

“The United States opposes this resolution, but we stand with the Cuban people and will continue to seek ways to provide meaningful support to them.”

However, Havana was not much pleased with Washington's superficial sincerity. Yuri Gala, Cuba’s deputy representative at the UN slammed the US without mincing words.

"Cuba does not need lessons on democracy and human rights, much less from the United States. If the United States government was really interested in the welfare, human rights and self-determination of Cubans, it could lift the blockade."

The US first imposed the embargo on the Caribbean country in 1960 after the Cuban revolution led by communist leader Fidel Castro. The embargo imposed has remained largely unchanged since.

The Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 further deteriorated relations and caused irreparable damage.

Since then, the two rival countries have been at it with each other. The Biden administration has not toned down substantially from his predecessor Donald Trump's policies on Cuba either.

Last year, the Biden administration designated Cuba as a 'state sponsor of terrorism'.

According to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the embargo had cost the Cuban economy approximately $6.35 billion during Biden's 14 months in office so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

