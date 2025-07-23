/Unfazed by rebuttals, US at UNSC once again claims Trump 'stopped India-Pak war': Here's what it said about Iran-Israel conflict

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Washington's Representative Ambassador Dorothy Shea said that Donald Trump played a crucial role in 'de-escalation' of tensions between India and Pakistan in May this year. She also condemned China's "expansive and unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and the dangerous ways it attempts to enforce them. Stating that the Donald Trump administration has worked for "peaceful solutions" around the world, she added that the US under Trump attempts to find peaceful solutions wherever possible.

"Across the globe, the United States continues to work with parties to disputes, wherever possible, to find peaceful solutions," Shea said during an open debate on 'Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes' held under Pakistan's presidency of the Council. She added that in the past three months alone, the US leadership has delivered "de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan". "The United States, under President Trump's leadership, played an important role in encouraging the parties to reach these resolutions, which we applaud and support," she said.

Ishaq Dar presided over an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes,” and attempted to rake up Operation Sindoor, the Indus Waters Treaty, and Kashmir. India slammed Pakistan, calling it ‘steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF.’ India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, also cited the Security Council's April 25 statement on holding sponsors of terrorism accountable to defend Operation Sindoor.