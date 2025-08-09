/Ukraine war: Donald Trump explored meeting Vladimir Putin in Rome, says report

United States President Donald Trump spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday and discussed the possibility of meeting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Rome next week, according to Sky News.

US President Donald Trump has been pressing Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

Italian government sources told the news channel that Trump and Meloni spoke on Thursday. The US and Russian Presidents would meet in either Rome or at the Vatican, it said.

The Russian news agency TASS, however, dismissed the possibility of the meeting being in Italy. The Italian government refused to comment on the report.

A foreign ministry spokesperson told Sky News that Italy will support a genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine “sincerely and constructively.”

Both Washington and Moscow have confirmed a Putin-Trump meeting is set to take place, possibly as early as next week, reported AFP.

Donald Trump has been trying to broker peace in Ukraine since he became the President for the second time. He had said that he would end the war within 24 hours of his becoming the president, but so far hasn't had a breakthrough.

Trump has been pressuring nations to stop buying oil from Moscow. His administration imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil and weapons.

Putin spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He also spoke to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.