Ukraine to get $123mn from European nations to breach 'Russia's deadly minefields'

In a major boost to Ukraine's war effort against Russia, Britain and northern European allies of the United States unveiled a fresh military support initiative worth £100 million ($123 million) to bolster Kyiv's position in the ongoing conflict.

Funded by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), it aims to assist Ukraine's armed forces in de-mining, vehicle maintenance, and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Russia-Ukraine war: What the latest aid package is about?

The aid package, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), will furnish equipment to help Ukrainian troops navigate minefields, bridge rivers and trenches, and provide heavy-duty plant vehicles to eliminate Russian non-explosive obstacles.

These resources will aid Ukraine in fortifying defensive positions for the protection of vital national infrastructure, British officials said.

What does it mean?

This announcement coincides with the finalisation of contracts related to a previously disclosed IFU package, which will provide over-air defence capabilities to Ukraine, including the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin platform designed to track and neutralise drones and protect critical infrastructure.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that these new air defence systems would contribute to safeguarding civilians from Russia's aggressive bombing campaign against Ukraine.

He added the new equipment pledged would "give Ukrainian soldiers what they need to breach Russia's deadly minefields".



The official announcement of this support was made in coordination with the UK's IFU partner nations during a Ukraine-focused meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff in Britain, described this new aid package as part of a significant and sustained effort involving 50 nations to support Ukraine's war effort.

He argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin had underestimated "the strength and resilience of his opposition".

"If we stick together, and stay the course, then Russia will continue to lose, Ukraine will prevail and the rules that matter to global security will endure," Radakin said.

