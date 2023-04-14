Ukraine says repelling ‘unrelenting’ Russian attacks as it holds on to Bakhmut

Ukraine officials said that its army is repelling “unrelenting” attacks from Russian forces in the eastern Bakhmut city as one of the most brutal battles since the invasion plays out.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar posted on Telegram that heavy fighting has swarmed all parts of the eastern front, adding that pro-Kyiv forces are stalling their advances in most areas.

“Most of the enemy’s offensive efforts are occurring in the Bakhmut sector,” she wrote, adding that Russian commanders had redirected troops there from other areas, reports Reuters news agency.

“The enemy is using its most professional units there and resorting to a significant amount of artillery and aviation. Every day, the enemy carries out in Bakhmut from 40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes.”

For Russia, Bakhmut is a key region to seize as it desperately tries to score a victory in this protracted battle.

Though it doesn’t hold any strategic value, Kremlin believes that capturing Bakhmut will provide a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities it has long coveted in the Donetsk region—Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russian troops have been battling since last summer to capture the town, which had a pre-war population of 70,000.

Both warring countries are believed to have suffered huge losses in the battle, despite analysts saying the city has little strategic value.

The Russian army said its airborne troops were "blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units." It also added that Wagner mercenary group is advancing in the city.

Wagner assault units were continuing high-intensity combat operations to oust the enemy from the central quarters” of the city in eastern Ukraine, the statement said according to AFP news agency.

This week, the chief of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that his forces held 80 per cent of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military called it an “exaggerated” figure.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky is pressing allies for more weapons to help Kyiv enable it to launch a major counter-offensive later this year.

“We are readying our boys. We look forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. We are bringing victory closer as much as possible,” Zelensky said in a video address late on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)