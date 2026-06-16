/Ukraine drone strike damages Moscow's largest oil refinery | VIDEO

A facility at the Moscow oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft has been damaged after Ukraine launched a drone attack, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on Tuesday (June 16). The location was confirmed from buildings and oil refinery apparatus, which matched the archive and satellite imagery.



The timing of the incident was verified through a Telegram post by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who confirmed the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also acknowledged the strike in a post on X. Investigations found no evidence of the video appearing online before June 16.

Zelenskiy said on X, "This time, the Moscow region felt the reach of Ukraine’s long-range capabilities. An oil refinery was hit at a distance of 500 kilometers. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Missile Forces for their effective work."

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"Russia must be forced to end its war against our people. And Ukraine’s long-range weapons are one of the important components of such pressure. This is a just response to Russian strikes – and to the dragging out of a war that must be ended," he added.

Production history of Moscow oil refinery

The affected facility, the largest oil refinery in the Moscow region, processed 11.6 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024 and produced 2.9 million tonnes of petrol and 3.2 million tonnes of diesel, according to the latest available figures.