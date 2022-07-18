UK Tory leadership live updates: No one wants Boris Johnson in Cabinet

United Kingdom’s Parliament Photograph: AFP
A snap opinion poll by Opinium Research found that Sunak was the clear winner of Sunday's debate, ahead of the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday to narrow down the field further to get to the final two candidates.At least one of the contenders with the least votes will be eliminated by later on Monday, followed by another round expected on Tuesday.Around 24 per cent of the 1,001 people who took part in the Opinion poll thought the former Chancellor performed best, followed by Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.Trade minister Penny Mordaunt was at third with 17 per cent, followed by Foreign Secretary Liz truss with 15 per cent. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch was in last place, according to the poll of viewers, with 12 per cent of the votes.
However, a Conservative Home website survey of the Tory membership grassroots published on Sunday night suggests Badenoch's popularity with members may be rising as she has emerged as the top choice among them, followed by Mordaunt.According to that survey, Badenoch would beat Mordaunt 59 per cent to 31 per cent in a head-to-head if they made it into the final two. Mordaunt would also lose out to both Truss and Sunak.The battle is now focussed on the second spot, with Conservative members of Parliament now being lobbied for support around who is best placed to beat Sunak in the final leg of the race when the Tory membership have their say in postal ballots from the end of this week.The winner of that ballot will be known by September 5 and go on to address Parliament as the new Prime Minister that week.
Jul 18, 2022, 05:47 PM (IST)
The 42-year-old former Chancellor, who was born in the UK, was grilled during a contentious television debate about his wife's tax affairs, which made headlines earlier this year when she voluntarily gave up her legal non-domicile status in order to pay taxes on her Indian income from shares of Infosys, which were also owned by the UK.
Jul 18, 2022, 05:00 PM (IST)
Jul 18, 2022, 04:47 PM (IST)
In a cruel moment on television, none of the Tory leadership contenders pledged to include Boris Johnson in their cabinet.Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch were twice requested to raise their hands in response to the question of whether or not they would be willing to allow the departing PM to continue serving.Even though they had plenty of opportunities to raise their hands, none of them did so.
Jul 18, 2022, 04:18 PM (IST)
The Tory leadership debate scheduled for tomorrow night has been cancelled, according to Sky News, after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declared they would not participate.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:24 PM (IST)
With the Tory leadership race heats up in London, reportedly the UK's caretaker PM @BorisJohnson is allegedly pushing his allies to 'support anyone, but Rishi Sunak' to become the next prime minister.@Mohammed11Saleh tells you more— WION (@WIONews) July 18, 2022
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRcEPB pic.twitter.com/LV2DwgBiLg
Jul 18, 2022, 03:22 PM (IST)
On Monday, MPs will vote in the third round of the election to select Boris Johnson's replacement, which will reduce the field of candidates for the Tory leadership to just four.
In the most recent TV debate, which ITV hosted on Sunday, the surviving candidates engaged in a number of heated exchanges as the competition among party members for a spot in the run-off election heated up.
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who won the first two votes, had an economic disagreement with Penny Mordaunt, the minister of international trade, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:18 PM (IST)
A heated debate between Conservative Party candidates for prime minister is broadcast on live television.
The second live TV debate between candidates of UK's Conservative Party aiming for the top job was filled with barbs and five remaining players clashed on Sunday (July 17). Global Warming and Climate Change saw heated debate among the contenders. Britain's climate minister, COP26 president Alok Sharma has threatened to resign if winner of the race within the Conservative Party retreats from the 'net zero' target. The discussion between the prime ministerial hopefuls came amid record-breaking heatwave in the UK.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:15 PM (IST)
This morning, Rishi Sunak surpassed Penny Mordaunt as the betting favourite to lead the Conservative Party.
Following yesterday night's televised discussion, the former chancellor is now 6/5 to become the next prime minister, according to the most recent odds from Betfair Exchange.
Earlier this month, Mr. Sunak was the front-runner, but Ms. Mordaunt overtook him as the favourite last week.
Liz Truss is currently at 7/2 and Kemi Badenoch is at 15/1, with Ms. Mordaunt currently at 11/4 to move up to Number 10.
Tom Tugendhat, the last remaining Tory candidate for the leadership, is 139/1.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:11 PM (IST)
Rishi Sunak, the front-runner in the UK's election for prime minister, fought back against media criticism of his wife Akshata's family fortune by expressing his delight in what his Indian parents-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, had accomplished.
