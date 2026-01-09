/UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel calls for British intervention over Hindu deaths in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, has written a letter to the UK Foreign Secretary in which she has expressed her serious concern about the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. One of the key points in Patel's letter was the reported number of Hindus killed during the period of 18 days, which she called “the situation extremely concerning and totally intolerable”. She hinted at earlier parliamentary debates on this matter, including an urgent question asked in the House of Commons on December 2, 2024.

During this discussion, the Indo-Pacific Minister informed that a visit to Bangladesh had taken place, and one of the discussions was about the safety of religious minorities. The minister also assured that the government would closely monitor the situation and would certainly raise its concerns with the officials in Bangladesh. Patel has now asked for an update on the activities the UK government has undertaken in the previous year with respect to the increase in violence. She wanted to know the entire process of monitoring, what representations were made, and when, since the attacks are on the rise.

She asked for clarification about the recent diplomatic engagement, asking about the details of any Foreign Secretary's or other ministers' direct debates with Bangladeshi officials in the past weeks related to the violence that took place. Though, Patel insisted on being informed about the guarantees given by the Bangladeshi government, wondering what exact engagements have been given with respect to the attacks on Hindu communities in terms of their safety and protection. In her letter, she also inquired whether the UK had communicated these issues to the Bangladesh diplomatic mission in the UK.