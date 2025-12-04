/UK's Ofcom fines porn company $1.3 million for age verification lapses

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, has fined the AVS Group £1 million ($1.3 million) for failing to implement proper age verification on its 18 pornography websites. This is the largest penalty issued under the country’s Online Safety Act, which took effect in July with the goal of preventing children from accessing harmful online content.

The Act mandates that adult websites must verify the age of their users using methods like facial recognition or credit card checks. If these sites fail to comply, they face huge fines. In AVS’s case, Ofcom noted that while the company had put some age verification measures in place, they were deemed insufficient and ineffective. As a result, the £1 million fine was imposed. Additionally, AVS Group was fined £50,000 for failing to respond to an information request from Ofcom. The company must now install a more reliable age-check system within 72 hours or face ongoing daily fines.

Since the enforcement of the Online Safety Act, which also includes protections against harmful content like self-harm or eating disorder materials, social media platforms and websites must conduct robust age verification to prevent minors from accessing damaging material. Those found in breach of these rules face fines as high as £18 million or 10% of their global revenue, whichever is greater.