LIVE TV
ugc_banner

UAE says mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swap of 100 prisoners each

Reuters
Dubai, UAEUpdated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
main img
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 8, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, noted the UAE's "humanitarian mediation", as did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian body overseeing exchanges of POWs

The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating the release of 100 Russian prisoners of war in exchange for 100 war prisoners from the Ukrainian side.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, noted the UAE's "humanitarian mediation", as did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian body overseeing exchanges of POWs.

The UAE's foreign ministry said it is the third mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine this year adding that it is calling for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation, state news agency WAM reported.

Topics