Two-weeks lockdown imposed in Dubai amid COVID-19 spread

In the wake of rapidly spreading coronavirus, Dubai has imposed a two-week lockdown to combat the spread. By now, Dubai was under a night curfew along with the rest of United Arab Emirates for about a week



The UAE has more than 1, 500 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 10 others are reported to have died.

While announcing the lockdown on Sunday, the country’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management called for strict adherence to the lockdown otherwise, legal action could be taken against the violators.



During the lockdown, essential services like supermarkets and pharmacies will be completely functional. People will be only allowed to leave their homes for essential purposes only and just one family member is permitted to go out at any one time.



People working in vital sectors are exempted from the imposed restrictions.



Under the lockdown measures, Dubai's metro and tram service will be suspended for two weeks.



Bus transportation will be functional for free and taxi rides will be offered at a 50 per cent discount during the lockdown.



The emirate, which had previously sealed of the Al Ras area that houses a large migrant population, will now conduct extensive medical tests across densely populated areas.



To combat the deadly virus, the country is also holding extensive disinfection drives. Public areas like parks and public transports were disinfected over the night.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sealed off seven neighbourhoods of the red sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia is worst hit in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.