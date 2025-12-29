Two women from the Mahabubabad district of Telangana lost their lives after their car plunged into a gorge at a curve on the Alabama Hills Road in California, US. The victims were identified as Pullakhandu Meghana, 24 and Kadiyala Bhavana, 24, both hailing from Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district were on a trip in California with eight friends, and they were travelling in two cars

According to a report by Telangana Today, Meghana and Bhavana were in the United States for higher education. They had recently completed their Master’s degrees and were seeking jobs. The report revealed that the car in which they were travelling reportedly plunged into a gorge at a curve on the Alabama Hills Road, resulting in their deaths.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased women are demanding swift measures to bring their bodies back to India, and American police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The report revealed that Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, while Bhavana’s father is acting as the deputy sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.