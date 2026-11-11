/Two oil tankers explode in Hormuz, Iran claims mine strikes: How many ships have been hit this month?

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Wednesday (Nov 11) said that two oil tankers attempting to navigate an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz have suffered massive explosions and have been left in flames. The incident took place on Nov 10 and video of the incident was shared by IRIB on social media on Wed. In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said that one of the vessels, identified as a supertanker, hit a naval mine and suffered an explosion. The second tanker, which was operating under the protection of US military aircraft, encountered an incident and caught fire while attempting to secretly cross the waterway through an illegal route, it added. The statement said both vessels had switched off all their navigation and identification systems before attempting the passage.

The video showed a ship engulfed in fierce flames, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky. The fire appeared to spread across a significant section of the vessel, creating a massive blaze that could be seen from a distance. The footage captured the intensity of the incident, although further details about the ship, the cause of the fire and possible casualties were not immediately available.

How many ships were hit in Hormuz in this month?

According to recent reports, 10 attacks on shipping have been recorded so far in November 2026. New data showed that 37 ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.