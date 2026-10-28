Two high-speed trains collided in Spain's Toledo on Wednesday (Oct 28), leading to multiple injuries. Official have said that at least 10 people have died but unofficial sources quoted in multiple reports said that at least 39 people have been killed. Authorities have suspension the line connecting Madrid to the southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said. “Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains,” Adif said in a message posted on X.

A government spokesperson for the Castilla ​La Mancha region said that a ​Renfe and an Iryo train crashed just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), causing two Iryo wagons to ​derail, adding that the cause and ‌number ⁠of injuries were still being determined. Manuel ​Galan, the mayor of Urda near ​the ⁠central city of Toledo, said he had been asked by emergency services to prepare ⁠a ​sports hall to accommodate ​the injured. "The information we are receiving is not good at all. There are at least 10 dead and it is possible that the number will increase," Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the government of Castilla-La Mancha, told local media CMM.