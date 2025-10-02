/BREAKING: Two Delta planes collide at New York's LaGuardia airport, leaving one without a wing

New York airport accident on Wednesday night: Two Delta flights collided with each other at New York's LaGuardia airport on Wednesday night, clipping the wing off one of the jets. More details are awaited.
Two Delta Airlines planes collided with each other at New York's LaGuardia airport on Wednesday night, leaving one of the aircraft without a wing, CBS News reported. A video of the accident shows that the wing on at least one plane fell off. One person was reportedly injured following the incident. Both planes were taxiing when they collided. A CBS News producer was on one of the planes. He said that after his Flight DL5047 was "taxing to the gate at LGA, after landing at CLT, they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing by." Current reports indicate that the mishap resulted in one person being injured. Further details are awaited.
Pictures of the incident are circulating on social media. They show a plane without a wing. A second plane can be seen with a badly crushed nose, with the number 15480 visible on it. This one is the regional Delta plane that the other aircraft collided with. Passengers can be seen getting off the plane. Crew members and more passengers can be seen on the runway following the accident. Police and other security officials are also seen next to the two aircraft. LaGuardia has not issued any statement on the matter yet.