/BREAKING: Two Delta planes collide at New York's LaGuardia airport, leaving one without a wing

Two Delta Airlines planes collided with each other at New York's LaGuardia airport on Wednesday night, leaving one of the aircraft without a wing, CBS News reported. A video of the accident shows that the wing on at least one plane fell off. One person was reportedly injured following the incident. Both planes were taxiing when they collided. A CBS News producer was on one of the planes. He said that after his Flight DL5047 was "taxing to the gate at LGA, after landing at CLT, they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing by." Current reports indicate that the mishap resulted in one person being injured. Further details are awaited.