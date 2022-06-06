Turkiye eases covid restrictions for Indian tourists

Turkiye has eased all entry requirements for visitors, Turkiye Tourism Board said on Monday (June 6). The country expects to receive a large number of Indian travellers this year, as reported by PTI.

As per the statement given by the authorities, earlier Indian citizens were required to provide either an RT-PCR test report or a vaccination certificate. However, Indian travellers no longer have to give proof of vaccine, negative RT-PCR test results or proof of recovering from the sickness.

Turkiye’s tourism industry generated about $25 billion in revenue in the year 2021, up 103 per cent since the onset of the pandemic and the number is expected to be higher this year.

As per the statement, the country welcomed 52 million tourists in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and generated a revenue of $34.5 billion in tourism earnings.

Last year, as per the tourism authority, the country was announced as one of the top destinations for Free Independent Travelers (FTI) and Meeting, Incentive Travel, Conferences and Events (MICE) travellers from around the world with more than 30 million international visitors. Amongst these, 50,000 were Indian travellers, this was regarded as a significant number with consideration of the pandemic.

Turkiye has high expectations to welcome a higher number of Indian travellers than before, with both Turkish and Indigo airlines restarting their direct international flights from India.

The country expects its visitors' graph to match the levels of 2019 by the end of 2022, as the demand for international demand is rising and people are willing to travel internationally and explore new countries and destinations.

