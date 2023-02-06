Turkey earthquake Live Updates | Over 2,300 confirmed dead; another 7.6 magnitude quake strikes Turkiye

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday his country stood ready to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that killed hundreds in both countries.

"We are receiving terrible images from Turkey and Syria following an earthquake of unprecedented force," Macron tweeted.

"France is ready to provide emergency relief to the populations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families," said the French president, whose relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have often been strained.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, also on Twitter, said that she had sent her "sincere condolences" to her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, his country and his people.

"France is by their side," she said.