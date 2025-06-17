/Trump wants 'real end' to Iran's nuke desires; in an eerie warning says people will 'find out' what's going to happen

Israel-Iran War: Amid the escalating tensions after the Israel-Iran war, the US President Donald Trump said he wants "a real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran. The senior White House reporter of CBS News, Jennifer Jacobs, posted on the social media platform X, saying that Trump commented during his midnight and abrupt departure from the G7 Summit in Canada.

"I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire," the American president said on AF1. Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict by making Iran give up "entirely" on its nuclear aims.

Moreover, Trump also hinted that Israel is not planning to slow down its strikes on Iran any time soon. Rather, he predicted that in the coming two days, people will "find out" what's going to happen.

"You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," Trump told the agency while heading for something “much bigger” than a ceasefire between the two war-torn countries.

When he was asked about his comment, "evacuate Tehran," Trump told the journalist he just wants “people to be safe.”

He said he needed to be present at the White House and not Canada. He said at the White House, he can be "well-versed" and not have to rely on phones to know what's happening.

When he was asked about whether there was any possible threat to the US in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the American president said Tehran knows "not to touch our troops."

He said during any threat, the US would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people."

When asked if US involvement would destroy Iran's nuclear program, Trump said he hopes their program "is wiped out long before that."