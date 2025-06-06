/Trump vs Musk feud: Musk claims 'the big ugly bill' will raise deficit upto $2.5 trillion

With the fallout of the bromance between President Trump and the Tesla CEO, Musk has intensified his criticism, focusing particularly on the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which he calls the ‘Big Ugly Bill,’ and it will significantly increase the fiscal deficit up to $2.5 trillion. Through a series of tweets, Musk highlighted how the already poor fiscal health of the nation is at risk with the increased defence spending of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.

“We have a $2 trillion deficit. It keeps growing. Our interest payments are higher than our defence department budget," posted Musk, sharing an excerpt of the interview with Fox News.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Trump criticised Elon, saying that he is mad because the bill was taking away the EV mandate, which forced everyone to buy an electric car, towards which people are not inclined.

"Keep the EV/solar incentives cuts in the bill, also cut all the crazy spending increases in the ‘Big Ugly Bill’ so that America doesn’t go bankrupt!" said the Billionaire in a post on X. Musk earlier privately and publicly said that if all the tax credits were taken away it will hurt other EV manufacturers more than Tesla.

Musk also hits back, criticising the congressional process that no one in Congress, who is voting for the bill, had time to read it. US Senator for Kentucky cited a study that resonated with Musk's claim that America spend a significant portion of its budget on interest payments, approximately $892 billion, which amounts to 10 per cent.

It appears both Musk and Trump want to decrease the Budget deficit, but they are on different trajectories. Notably, the Bill was passed in the House of Representatives with a narrow split of 215-214 on May 22. The fallout between the Former DOGE head and President Trump will lead to a loss of momentum for the bill, which will be up for consideration in the Senate later in June or early July.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said, "The fallout is not helpful." He also said that he is trying to communicate with Musk to clear his misconceptions about the bill.

This feud left the MAGA supporter in limbo, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham said, “How happy would the democrats and legacy media be today?”. Her show, The Ingraham Angle, was calling it “a big not-so-beautiful breakup”.

A handful of Republican senators have already expressed opposition to the bill. It is to be seen how the GOP will rally its support for the “Big Beautiful Bill”.