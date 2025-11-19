/Trump says ending Russia’s war on Ukraine is taking longer than expected

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he remains committed to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, but conceded that the war against Ukraine is taking longer than usual, while speaking to reporters at the press conference with the Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Trump claimed that he successfully managed to end eight wars and said he was confident about the ninth one, too.

“I stopped eight wars. And I need to stop one more with [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin,” Trump said, “I’m a little surprised by Putin. It’s taking longer than I thought.”

During the CBS interview, Trump said that he displayed a list of 8 wars he ended. These included Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Israel and Hamas. On November 11, Atlantic reported that Trump was visibly ‘frustrated’ at his inability to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kremlin says its position remains unchanged