/'If Strait of Hormuz is...': Trump issues BIG threat to Iran after saying US has blown the country 'off the map', rules out negotiation

As the war in West Asia entered Day 23, US President Donald Trump issued yet another a stark warning to Iran on Saturday (Mar 21). In a Truth Social post, the POTUS gave Iran 48-hour ultimatum demanding that it fully reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded statement, Trump warned that failure to comply would trigger US strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure, signalling a potential widening of the war with major global energy and security implications. In another post, Trump ruled out any possibility of negotiation with the Iranians and lashed out at the media coverage of his administration’s Iran policy. He claimed that while the United States had decisively crippled the Islamic Republic's military and leadership “weeks ahead of schedule", the media continues to claim that his goals had not been met.

"If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. In another post, he claimed, “The United States has blown Iran off of the map…Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule.”

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Trump's threat of striking Iran energy sites comes after he distanced the US from South Pars Gas Field attack by Israel and declared that Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation will not attack the site again. He lashed out at Iran on Mar 18 and said, “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility” He then said that US would blow up South Pars Gas Field if “Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so.”