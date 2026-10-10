/Trump on cmpaign blitz threatens Iran with destruction if they don't give US 'everything'

US President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in New York on the evening of October 9, said that either Iran “gives us everything, or they don't exist any longer”, as Iranian officials remain insistent there won't be a deal until the U.S. lifts the blockade and delivers sanctions relief. The remark comes amid a seven-month-old war between the US and Iran that has caused profound shocks to the Iranian economy and fueled widespread domestic disapproval over high gas prices and inflation.

"Iran will be very quick, one way or the other. Either they give us everything, or they don't exist any longer. They know that," said Trump. Trump has been vacillating between threatening to resume heavier military strikes and declaring that the US will not attack Iran prior to the November 3 congressional midterm elections. On Friday, he said he is not ruling out renewed military action against Iran before midterms, and on Thursday he said the United States would not strike Tehran before Americans go to the polls.

Iran's leader claims that Trump is unreliable in negotiations and that the US midterm elections will not fundamentally change Iran's approach. Iran's leadership, Karimi added that “the US, especially in the Trump era, will not be compliant to any deal even if he himself signs it.”