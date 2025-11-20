/Trump signs bill ordering full release of Epstein files

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 19) announced on social media that he has signed a bill requiring the release of Epstein files. "I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!," he said, adding that “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein” will be “revealed” soon. In a Truth Social post, Trump, who had recently faced massive pressure from his own MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, once again sought to accuse Democrats of trying to use the much-awaited files about the disgraced financier's murky affairs. He reiterated his claim that the demand for Epstein files release was “to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories” before proceeding to list a spate of apparent achievements, including making the USA the “HOTTEST country anywhere in the World”.