US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that everything will "work out just fine", when asked whether he would be able to move traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as tension continued to escalate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis. He said that Houthis did not want to fight with the US. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in New Delhi that West Asia does not need Washington to be a “regional policeman”.

"The Houthis called us, and they don't want to fight with us," said Trump. "They don't want us to go after them."

“Everything will work out just fine,” Trump said following a meeting with Irish President Catherine Connolly at Farmleigh House. He said that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will conclude “soon”.

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This comes as Iran-aligned Houthi forces have made rapid progress against the government forces, captured the strategic port of al Mocha, and seized complete control of the Red Sea coast.

Trump also mentioned having spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as a "friend". According to Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman personally called twice, appealing to US President Donald Trump to launch direct American military strikes against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. But Trump reportedly denied it.

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Iran said West Asia does not need the US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in New Delhi, said that the Middle East does not want US interference in its security.

“We do not need a regional policeman: the territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it," said Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, and the Houthis are sitting right at the Bab el Mandeb. Saudi Arabia has preemptively closed the East-West oil pipeline as a “precaution” after drones were launched at it from Iraq. The pipeline is capable of handling a peak volume of up to 7 million barrels per day and was transporting between 4 and 5 million barrels of crude oil per day since the Hormuz Strait was nearly closed.