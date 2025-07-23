/Trump names the 'hottest' person in his administration - His answer has Obama connect: Here's who she is

A day after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referral against Barack Obama to DOJ, United States President Donald Trump called her the 'hottest', while speaking at a reception with Republican lawmakers at the White House.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 22) called Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard the 'hottest', while speaking at a reception with Republican lawmakers at the White House. Trump's statement came a day after Gabbard sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ), alleging that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election win.
"She’s like, hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now," Trump said. Turning to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump added, "Speaker, she’s hotter than you right now, speaker. She’s the hottest person in the room right now, speaker." The US president also mentioned Gabbar's criminal referral to DOJ during his speech, saying “[Gabbard] found out that Barack Hussein Obama led a group of people and they cheated in the elections and they cheated without question. She has all the documents, she has everything that you need. You’ve found things that nobody thought we’d ever find. Very happy and very honoured to have you with us. We’re very proud of you, Tulsi.”
Tulsi Gabbard, in a post on X, alleged that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election win. Gabbard's notice accused Obama and his top intelligence team — including former DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey — of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy.” In a post on X, Gabbard said that the goal of the above-mentioned people was to "usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people." She added, “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.”