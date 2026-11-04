/'Trump is still your president': White House post comes after democrats' midterm gains

The White House on Wednesday (November 4) shared a post on social media platform X with a photograph of US President Donald Trump: “PSA: Trump is still your president." The post came after the Democratic Party made dramatic gains in the 2026 US midterm elections, flipping over two dozen seats in the House of Representatives and at least seven Senate seats.



The post ended with the line, “Thank you for your attention to this matter." This phrase is something Trump often uses in his communications on the social media platform Truth Social. It has appeared against the backdrop of midterm results still coming in, results that will shape the makeup of Congress and could alter the political terrain for the remaining two years of Trump’s term.

Trump reacts to election results

Commenting on the outcome, Trump suggested that the conflict with Iran had contributed to Republican setbacks at the polls, though he maintained that his handling of Iran would ultimately be judged as more consequential than a single election night. He argued that preventing the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons mattered more in the long run than the night’s results.



Trump also admitted the outcome had caught him off guard, and said, “I'm a little bit surprised. I thought they'd do better." On the November 3 elections, Trump stated that his party did tremendous rallies, nearly 30 of them. On the people who attended his rally said, “I thought that I could transfer those people onto candidates.”