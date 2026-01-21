"Anything happens, they will be wiped off"- Trump issues stark warning to Iran

In the latest exchange between US President Donald Trump and the Iranian authorities, Trump said that if he were ever assassinated US would blow up Iran.

“They shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification. Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country is going to get blown up,” said Trump in an interview with News Nation, in response to threats from Iran's leaders, threats and taunts of assassinating him.

He took a dig at his predecessor, Biden, for his failure to respond strongly, for not saying anything when Iran threatened to assassinate him earlier. President Joe Biden “should have said something”, he continued, “A president has to defend a president. If I were here, and they were making that threat to somebody—not even a president, but somebody, as they did with me—I would absolutely hit them so hard.”

He again added that he left instructions for such scenarios, “Anything happens, they’re gonna wipe ’em off the face of this Earth.”

He then went on to discuss his further geopolitical ambitions. He stressed how Greenland is needed for his supposed ‘Golden Dome’ defence plan. He then bragged about having some secret weapons, “We have weapons that nobody knows about. It’s probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

Earlier on Tuesday, in response to threats to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi said, “Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also threatened, “Our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack."

These exchanges come as the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is moving from the Strait of Malacca towards the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf, and several reports suggest USS Nimitz is also moving within striking distance of Iran as military buildup continues in the Middle East.



