/Trump doubles down on tariffs, plans 155% on Chinese goods starting November 1

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Tuesday (October 21) that the US will proceed with imposing a staggering 155% tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1. This decision comes despite Trump's desire to maintain cordial relations with Beijing. In a response to a query from news agency ANI about tariffs on China due to its continued oil trade with Russia, Trump said, "Starting November 1, China will face a 155% tariff, and I don’t think it will be sustainable for them."

Although Trump expressed a personal wish for friendly relations with China, he pointed out that years of unfavourable economic deals have forced the US to adopt a stronger stance. “I want to be friendly with China, but they’ve been very aggressive in trade, and past US leaders allowed them to take advantage of us," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump highlighted that his previous trade agreements with the European Union, Japan, and South Korea, which involved tariffs, were crucial for ‘national security’. He emphasised that these deals had generated billions in revenue for the US, which could now be used to reduce the national debt. This move represents a broader strategy of ‘secondary tariffs’ against countries indirectly supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, through their energy ties.