/'Hottest nation': Trump dodges Xi's 'declining nation' comment, says he meant Biden not him

Donald Trump cleverly blamed Joe Biden for the critical things Xi Jinping said about the United States, while carefully highlighting that the Chinese president praised him for his work. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration." The 79-year-old, who is in on an official visit to China, added that it was "100% correct". Trump claimed, "President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration." The American president said that the US had become the "hottest nation" under him. "Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi! But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!"

Trump's post listed the things that he claimed suffered under Biden's presidency - "open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!" Heaping praise on his own administration, Trump said the country had witnessed an "incredible rise" and had the "strongest military on earth". He wrote, the country had witnessed "all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!)" under him. Trump said, US had become an "economic powerhouse again" and had the "best US job market in history", and that "President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time."

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