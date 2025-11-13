/Trump responds to claims of 'home depot' gold in white house on Laura Ingraham show

US President Donald Trump has responded to the claims that the gold decor in the Oval Office was from Home Depot, ie, plastic painted. Trump was giving a tour of the redecorated White House to the Fox News host Laura Ingraham, highlighting the Trumpian taste. Late in September, Trump claimed that he had transformed the White House into a “24-karat-gold” haven, but some sceptics pointed out the uncanny resemblance to the moulded inlays, which are actually sold at Home Depot for $58.07 a pop.

Ingraham slips in questions about the authenticity of White House gold

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slipped in a question about the rumour while the President gave her a tour. Ingraham explicitly asked whether the accents were actually from the store. Trump responded, "No, this is not Home Depot stuff. This is not Home Depot."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"You can't imitate gold. There's no paint that imitates gold," Trump boasted. Ingraham later posted on her Facebook page, “In the Oval Office with President Trump and can confirm that it is REAL gold!”

Trump has previously shown off how he is redecorating the Oval Office to make it feel more like Mar-a-Lago. “It becomes more and more beautiful with love — you know, we handle it with great love — and 24-karat gold,” he said. “That always helps, too.”

Trump's massive White House reconstruction project is ongoing. He said that the East Wing, which was demolished to make way for a new ballroom, “looked like hell.”

“It was a poor, sad sight, and I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would not have been — we’re building one of the greatest ballrooms in the world,” said Trump to Ingraham.

Trump is constructing a 90,000 sq ft ballroom, when asked about the rumours that Melania Trump did not “love” the demolition of the East Wing. “She loved her little, tiny office. But you know what? She’s very smart. In about one day she was thinking — if you would ask her now, she says it’s great,” said Trump.