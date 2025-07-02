A video of US President Donald Trump using expletives against former President Joe Biden has gone viral. Trump during his tour of new detention centre 'Alligator Alcatraz' in the Florida Everglades claimed that Biden wanted him in this detention centre. Speaking alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump called Biden a "son of a bitch." This comes after Trump used the ‘F-word’ in front of reporters while talking about Iran and Is

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here," Trump said as Kristi Noem and DeSantis, who laughed beside him. "He wanted me. It didn't work out, but he wanted me in here," Trump said again. Subsequently, Trump could clearly be heard saying, "That son of a bitch," under his breath live on television. Joking about the alligators, Trump also said, “A lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops in the form of alligators — you don’t have to pay them so much. I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It’ll keep people where they’re supposed to be.” Trump and Noem also spoke about prosecuting CNN over their recent reporting about an app that would track the movements of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Trump uses F-word