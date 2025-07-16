/Trump branded as a CREEPY old man for his disgusting remark to Fox News reporter

US President Donald Trump is getting called out as a disgusting, creepy old man for the comments he made to the Fox News reporter while speaking at the energy and AI roundtable in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 15. This comes just weeks after he publicly fawned over a female white house reporter who, interestingly, caught his attention.

"Where's Ms. McAdams? We're gonna do one with her too. She's great. With Fox. Stand up. Young and smart and vibrant. You've done a great job. I'll see you in a couple minutes," Trump said while talking to Alexis McAdams, a Fox News reporter, who was present at the event.

Journalist Aaron Rupper posted a clip of the video on the social media platform X. Users quickly pointed out how this is giving the vibes of a “creepy old man.”

One user commented, "I bet he said that to all the Epstein victims while travelling on the plane."

Another user commented, “WTF? I am getting creepy, old man, Perv vibes. Disgusting.”

In late June, US President Donald Trump blatantly obsessed over an African reporter, native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, while signing a peace agreement brokered by the US to help end the decades-long, deadly fighting in eastern Congo. Reporter Hariana Veras caught the eye of US President Donald Trump. He openly gushed over her beauty and simultaneously portrayed himself as a defiant politician who does not care about political correctness.

"And I shouldn't say this because it's politically incorrect to say 'she's beautiful', and you are beautiful. I'm not allowed to say that you know that could be the end of my political career, but I said it anyway, but you are beautiful and you're beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you," said Trump, and went on to give her one of the special coins.