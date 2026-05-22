/Trump announces deployment of 5,000 additional US troops to Poland as tensions with NATO escalate

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (May 21) that the United States will deploy 5,000 additional troops to Poland, reversing earlier indications that a planned troop deployment had been canceled. Trump said the decision was influenced by his close relationship with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist ally whom he publicly supported during last year’s elections. “I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president did not provide further operational details, but the announcement appeared linked to a previously uncertain deployment involving several thousand US troops to Poland. Last week, US officials indicated that a planned deployment of 4,000 American troops to Poland had been scrapped. The move was seen as part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to reduce overseas troop commitments and pressure NATO allies over defense contributions and support during the Iran conflict.

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Trump, in his Truth Social post, wrote, “Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Vice President JD Vance clarified on Tuesday (May 19) that the troop deployment had only been delayed rather than canceled, adding that Trump had not made a ‘final determination’. Vance also stressed that Europe must stand on its ‘own two feet’, echoing Trump’s repeated demands that European allies shoulder a greater share of their defense responsibilities. Trump has increasingly criticised allies that failed to support military operations in the Middle East or contribute to security efforts in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively shut down.